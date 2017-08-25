Summit 360: Ride the 8-person stand-up paddleboard on Lake Dillon

Ride the Beast: On a sunny then cloudy August morning, Summit Daily staff took an eight-person stand-up paddle board from KODI Rafting to Frisco Bay Marina for a trip to the Lake Dillon islands and back. We finished right before a fast-moving summer storm brought wind, rain and ripples to the marina. Perfect timing.

Kodi Rafting is located at 908 N Summit Boulevard in Frisco. Call (970) 668-1548 or go to whitewatercolorado.com.