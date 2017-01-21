 Summit 360: Saturday tubing adventures | SummitDaily.com

Summit 360: Saturday tubing adventures

Editor’s note: Summit 360 is a new series of a daily 360 videos by the Summit Daily News. Check our website every day for new 360 videos from events and places around Summit County. Frisco Adventure Park offers tubing, sledding, skiing and more from their location off of Highway 9. The area is connected to the Frisco Nordic Center, which offers ski trails and snowshoeing. Visit their site for more information.