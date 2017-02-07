Summit 360 video: Snow is falling, up to 2 feet expected in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

Summit 360 video: Snow is falling, up to 2 feet expected in Summit County
February 7, 2017
The snow is falling in Frisco, with moderate to heavy snow to continue throughout the day. This storm is expected to continue into Wednesday, with up to 2 feet possible. Check out our full weather report here.
Editor’s note: Summit 360 is a series of daily 360 videos by the Summit Daily News. Check our website and Facebook page each day for new videos from events and places around Summit County.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Explore Summit
- Summit 360 video: Snow is falling, up to 2 feet expected in Summit County
- “Colorado Experience” Road Show rolls into Breckenridge with episodes about Ute people, women miners
- Science of Food: A current perspective of GMOs and RoundUp, part 2
- Summit 360 video: Downtown Breckenridge illuminated at night
- Breckenridge Backstage Theatre pitches ‘Toxic Avenger-The Musical’ as Valentine’s Day date idea
Trending Sitewide
- Summit County residents barely survive backcountry detour near Monarch Ski Area
- Summit County police blotter: Balsamic bandit busted in Breckenridge
- Summit County high school student struck while walking across Highway 9 in Frisco
- Summit County road update: I-70 WB open at Copper Mountain following crash
- Canada’s RED Mountain Resort shakes up traditional ski area business models