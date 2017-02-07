 Summit 360 video: Snow is falling, up to 2 feet expected in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

Summit 360 video: Snow is falling, up to 2 feet expected in Summit County

The snow is falling in Frisco, with moderate to heavy snow to continue throughout the day. This storm is expected to continue into Wednesday, with up to 2 feet possible. Check out our full weather report here.

Editor’s note: Summit 360 is a series of daily 360 videos by the Summit Daily News. Check our website and Facebook page each day for new videos from events and places around Summit County.