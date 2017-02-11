Summit 360 video: Adopt a cat at the Summit County Animal Shelter | SummitDaily.com

Summit 360 video: Adopt a cat at the Summit County Animal Shelter
February 11, 2017
This 360 video showcases adoptable cats play in the open cat room at the Summit County Animal Shelter in Frisco, Colorado.
Editor’s note: Summit 360 is a series of daily 360 videos by the Summit Daily News. Check our website and Facebook page each day for new videos from events and places around Summit County.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Explore Summit
- Science of Food: A current perspective of GMOs and RoundUp, part 2
- Summit County’s live music calendar
- Breckenridge Backstage Theatre pitches ‘Toxic Avenger-The Musical’ as Valentine’s Day date idea
- Is buying coconut oil ecologically friendly and environmentally sustainable?
- Breckenridge’s Arts Alive puts up metal for February
Trending Sitewide
- Breaking: 26-year-old skier dies at Breckenridge Ski Resort
- How snowboarding set the evolution of winter sports back three decades (column)
- Summit County high school student struck while walking across Highway 9 in Frisco
- Whole Foods to close 9 stores, including 2 in Colorado
- High winds cause closures along I-70; two semis blown over in Georgetown