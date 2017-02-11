 Summit 360 video: Adopt a cat at the Summit County Animal Shelter | SummitDaily.com

This 360 video showcases adoptable cats play in the open cat room at the Summit County Animal Shelter in Frisco, Colorado.

Editor’s note: Summit 360 is a series of daily 360 videos by the Summit Daily News. Check our website and Facebook page each day for new videos from events and places around Summit County.