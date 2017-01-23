Summit 360 Video: Boreas Pass overlook | SummitDaily.com

Editor’s note: Summit 360 is a new series of daily 360 videos by the Summit Daily News. Check our website every day for new videos from events and places around Summit County.

The Boreas Pass overlook in Breckenridge is a local favorite for scenic views of the town and ski hills from high up. Whether for annual firework shows, wedding photos or just taking in the panorama, there’s almost always someone dropping by to take it all in. On this January Monday, the fog had still yet to burn off as the sun stayed behind clouds, and the snow just about started to fall.