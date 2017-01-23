Summit 360 Video: Boreas Pass overlook | SummitDaily.com

Summit 360 Video: Boreas Pass overlook
January 23, 2017
Editor’s note: Summit 360 is a new series of daily 360 videos by the Summit Daily News. Check our website every day for new videos from events and places around Summit County.
The Boreas Pass overlook in Breckenridge is a local favorite for scenic views of the town and ski hills from high up. Whether for annual firework shows, wedding photos or just taking in the panorama, there’s almost always someone dropping by to take it all in. On this January Monday, the fog had still yet to burn off as the sun stayed behind clouds, and the snow just about started to fall.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Explore Summit
Trending Sitewide
- I-70 updates: Vail Pass closed due to rollovers; no estimate time of opening
- The Outsider: When one too many 6-packs isn’t a good thing
- Summit County ski areas primed for weekend storms, up to 20 inches expected
- Nebraska is calling: Summit’s Thomas DeBonville recruited for Div. I baseball
- As skimo booms, Colorado athletes qualify for World Championships in Italy on Feb. 23