Summit 360 video: Christmas trees ablaze | SummitDaily.com

 Summit 360 video: Christmas trees ablaze

The town of Frisco held their annual Spontaneous Combustion Community Bonfire on Feb. 4. The blaze was made up of recycled Christmas trees from the town.

