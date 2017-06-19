 Summit 360 video: Colorado BBQ Challenge hosts pig races, family entertainment | SummitDaily.com

Summit 360 video: Colorado BBQ Challenge hosts pig races, family entertainment

The Colorado BBQ Challenge took place in Frisco, Colorado, June 16-17, 2017. The event brought barbecue vendors from Colorado and beyond, along with family entertainment, live music and pig races with All-Alaskan Racing Pigs.

 