Summit 360 video: Colorado BBQ Challenge hosts pig races, family entertainment | SummitDaily.com

Summit 360 video: Colorado BBQ Challenge hosts pig races, family entertainment
June 19, 2017
The Colorado BBQ Challenge took place in Frisco, Colorado, June 16-17, 2017. The event brought barbecue vendors from Colorado and beyond, along with family entertainment, live music and pig races with All-Alaskan Racing Pigs.
News from across the Web
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Explore Summit
- Colorado BBQ Challenge offers up a carnival with a side of camaraderie (photo gallery, video)
- Video: 2017 Colorado BBQ Challenge competitors prepare for busy weekend in Frisco
- A look under the smoker lid with Frisco BBQ Challenge competitor Jonathan Knopf
- Breckenridge Music Festival releases 2017 lineup
- Summit County’s 2017 Summer camps and programs
Trending Sitewide
- After years of hiding, Summit County sheriff’s deputy proudly comes out as transgender
- Man killed in industrial accident north of Silverthorne during Highway 9 paving work
- Iconic Rabbit Ears Peak goes floppy after losing a big chunk of an ear
- Breckenridge Sunday Market returns in new venue
- High Country Crime: Silt couple accused of embezzlement from Waffle House CEO’s ranch property