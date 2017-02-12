Summit 360 video: Dogs at Frisco animal shelter enjoy the sunshine | SummitDaily.com

Summit 360 video: Dogs at Frisco animal shelter enjoy the sunshine
February 12, 2017
Yesterday, we featured adoptable cats in our daily 360 video. Today we feature two dogs available for adoption, Izzy and Shaggy, play in the outdoor pen at the Summit County Animal Shelter in Frisco, Colorado.
If your browser does not support this video, click here to open the video in YouTube.
Editor’s note: Summit 360 is a series of daily 360 videos by the Summit Daily News. Check our website and Facebook page each day for new videos from events and places around Summit County.
