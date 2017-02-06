 Summit 360 video: Downtown Breckenridge illuminated at night | SummitDaily.com

Summit 360 video: Downtown Breckenridge illuminated at night

With lights strung about the Blue River Plaza, downtown Breckenridge is just as pretty at night as it is during the day.

Editor’s note: Summit 360 is a series of daily 360 videos by the Summit Daily News. Check our website and Facebook page each day for new videos from events and places around Summit County.