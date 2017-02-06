Summit 360 video: Downtown Breckenridge illuminated at night | SummitDaily.com

Summit 360 video: Downtown Breckenridge illuminated at night
February 6, 2017
With lights strung about the Blue River Plaza, downtown Breckenridge is just as pretty at night as it is during the day.
Editor’s note: Summit 360 is a series of daily 360 videos by the Summit Daily News. Check our website and Facebook page each day for new videos from events and places around Summit County.
