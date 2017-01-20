Summit 360 video: Downtown Silverthorne reborn | SummitDaily.com

Summit 360 video: Downtown Silverthorne reborn
January 20, 2017
Editor’s note: Summit 360 is a new series of a daily 360 videos by the Summit Daily News. Check our website every day for new 360 videos from events and places around Summit County. This video shows what the area at 4th Street Crossing currently looks like in Silverthorne. The town has recently requested proposals for redevelopment of the area to create a more pedestrian friendly downtown core.
