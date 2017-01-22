Summit 360 video: Frisco Bay Marina | SummitDaily.com

Summit 360 video: Frisco Bay Marina
January 22, 2017
Editor’s note: Summit 360 is a new series of daily 360 videos by the Summit Daily News. Check our website every day for new videos from events and places around Summit County.
The Frisco Bay Marina is located on the shores of Lake Dillon on the eastern side of Frisco’s Main Street. The reservoir spans 3,300 acres and possesses 25 miles of shoreline surrounded by majestic peaks, and is a local favorite for boating, canoeing and stand-up paddle boarding. At an elevation of 9,017 feet, the boating season is weather dependent, but typically runs from early June to early or mid September. On this wintry Sunday afternoon, barely a soul is in sight to take in the scenic vistas.
