Summit 360 video: Skating at the ice rink in Breckenridge | SummitDaily.com

Editor’s note: Summit 360 is a new series of a daily 360 videos by the Summit Daily News. Check our website every day for new 360 videos from events and places around Summit County. This video was taken at the Stephen C. West Ice Arena in Breckenridge. The ice rink offers lessons everyone from 3 to 103, said Chantal Wener, figure skating instructor.

There youth and adult lessons on Tuesdays and youth lessons on Fridays. After-school lessons are on Mondays and Fridays, with transportation provided for Breckenridge students. The rink also offers private lessons and semi-privates for figure skaters and hockey, as well as edges and power skating classes for hockey players and figure skaters. The skaters will host a Disney-themed show on March 25. Go to the rink’s website for more information.