Summit 360 video: Dillon Marina Park offers playground built out of snow | SummitDaily.com

Summit 360 video: Dillon Marina Park offers playground built out of snow

Editor’s note: Summit 360 is a new series of daily 360 videos by the Summit Daily News. Check our website every day for new videos from events and places around Summit County.

A temporary playground built out of snow is currently up at the Marina Park in Dillon.