Summit 360 video: Dillon Marina Park offers playground built out of snow | SummitDaily.com

Summit 360 video: Dillon Marina Park offers playground built out of snow
January 30, 2017
Editor’s note: Summit 360 is a new series of daily 360 videos by the Summit Daily News. Check our website every day for new videos from events and places around Summit County.
A temporary playground built out of snow is currently up at the Marina Park in Dillon.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Explore Summit
- Artists from Mongolia to Mexico pull all-nighter at International Snow Sculpture Championships in Breckenridge
- Fiery photos from the Fire Arts Festival in Breckenridge
- Summit 360 Video: Interstate 70 scenic overlook
- On the Hill video: ZGriff checks out the gear at SnowSports Industries America Snow Show
- Hey, Spike! recalls burro racing legend Curtis Imrie
Trending Sitewide
- China wins gold at Breckenridge International Snow Sculpture Championships
- Federal marijuana enforcement could be catastrophic to Colorado economy
- Summit County, Forest Service deciding future of Vail Pass bike shuttle permits
- Trump infrastructure plan includes I-70 corridor
- VIDEO: Watch avalanche on Ajax Peak as seen from downtown Telluride