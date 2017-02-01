Summit 360 video: Snow sculptures lit up at night in Breckenridge | SummitDaily.com

The Breckenridge International Snow Sculpture Championships began Jan. 24 with teams from around the world transforming blocks of snow into their creations. The sculptures are complete and winners have been announced, but the sculptures will be on display with weather permitting until Feb. 5. The creations are located in the area around the Riverwalk Center at 150 West Adams Avenue, Breckenridge,

Editor’s note: Summit 360 is a series of daily 360 videos by the Summit Daily News. Check our website every day for new videos from events and places around Summit County.