Summit 360 video: Summit County Art Forum hosts exhibit in Frisco | SummitDaily.com

The Summit County Art Forum is showcasing its latest exhibit, titled “Wild Winter: Rescue and Reward,” on the upper level of the Summit County Commons in Frisco. The showcase features the work of nine local artists. Pieces range in medium, including photography of rescue operations, in addition to oil acrylic and watercolor paintings displayed alongside vintage rescue equipment and memorabilia.

If your browser does not support this video, click here to watch it on YouTube.

Editor’s note: Summit 360 is a series of daily 360 videos by the Summit Daily News. Check our website and Facebook page each day for new videos from events and places around Summit County.