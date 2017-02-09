 Summit 360 video: Summit Tigers Senior Night basketball warmups | SummitDaily.com

Summit 360 video: Summit Tigers Senior Night basketball warmups

On Senior Night (Feb. 7), the Summit High boy’s and girl’s basketball teams hosted Glenwood Springs on home hardcourt. Between the two games, we posted up at the free-throw line for a ground-level view of the Tigers warmup.

Editor’s note: Summit 360 is a series of daily 360 videos by the Summit Daily News. Check our website and Facebook page each day for new videos from events and places around Summit County.