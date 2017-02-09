Summit 360 video: Summit Tigers Senior Night basketball warmups | SummitDaily.com

On Senior Night (Feb. 7), the Summit High boy’s and girl’s basketball teams hosted Glenwood Springs on home hardcourt. Between the two games, we posted up at the free-throw line for a ground-level view of the Tigers warmup.

Editor’s note: Summit 360 is a series of daily 360 videos by the Summit Daily News. Check our website and Facebook page each day for new videos from events and places around Summit County.