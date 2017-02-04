 Summit 360 video: Views from Sapphire Point overlooking Dillon Lake | SummitDaily.com

It can be argued that the view from Sapphire Point overlooking Lake Dillon is one of the best in the county. From here, views of Breckenridge Ski Resort and Buffalo Mountain can be seen, along with a majority of the lake.

