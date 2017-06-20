Summit County celebrates Bike to Work Day June 21 | SummitDaily.com

SUMMIT COUNTY – Summit County and the Physical Activity and Nutrition Team of the Summit (PANTS) invite the community to participate in the 2017 Bike to Work Day on Wednesday, June 21. Bicycle commuters can receive free breakfast, get simple bike tune-ups by local bike mechanics and be entered into prize drawings.

"Bike to Work Day is such a fun event in Summit County, and it's wonderful to see how much it grows every year," County Commissioner Karn Stiegelmeier said. "For those who haven't ever tried commuting by bike, this event is a great way to give it a shot and get a taste of the physical-fitness and stress-reduction benefits."

Summit County has celebrated Bike to Work Day since 2010. PANTS began partnering with the County in 2014, helping to grow the event's participation and activity offerings. This year, Summit County Bike to Work Day is bigger than ever, with an expanded number of breakfast stations, evening activities and prize drawings throughout the community.

All cyclists are welcome to stop by any (or all) of the nine breakfast stations between 7 and 10 a.m. for free coffee, juice, muffins, bagels and other breakfast items. The breakfast stations will be at the following locations:

· Dillon: Recpath near Lodgepole Lane

· Silverthorne: Recpath near Red Buffalo Café, 358 Blue River Pkwy.

· Keystone: Keystone Employee Center, 21799 U.S. Hwy. 6

· Summit Cove: The Pour House Coffee Shop, 40 Cove Blvd.

· Frisco: Summit County Commons, library entrance, 0037 Peak One Dr.

· Frisco: Frisco Historic Park, 120 E. Main St.

· Frisco: Whole Foods Market, 261 Lusher Ct.

· Frisco: North end of Recpath near Natural Grocers, 970 N. Tenmile Dr.

· Breckenridge: Blue River Plaza.

The community is invited to continue the celebration of Bike to Work Day at three locations in the evening. The Town of Silverthorne is hosting Pedals & Pizza at the Sauce on the Blue from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The Frisco Chapter of the Summit Chamber will host a bike-in mixer from 5-7 p.m. at the Island Grille in Frisco. The Breckenridge Tourism Office is organizing a bike-in movie, at 8 p.m. at the Breckenridge Arts District.

In addition to celebrating Bike to Work Day, community members are encouraged to participate in other bicycling activities this month, including Cycle Silverthorne during the entire month of June, and Breck Bike Week, June 21-25.

To make bike commuting easy and safe, Summit County Open Space & Trails offers the following tips:

· Pack your bag of work clothes and any other items you'll need the night before. This minimizes prep time and logistical details on the morning of your commute.

· Ensure your bicycle is safe to ride (air in the tires, brakes working, chain lubed, etc.).

· Contact the Summit County Open Space & Trails Department ahead of time if you need assistance planning a bicycle route to your workplace.

· Check the weather forecast the night before so you can make the right clothing and gear choices; early morning bike rides at high elevations may require a warm outer layer and gloves. Be prepared for afternoon showers on the way home.

· Don't forget your helmet!

For more information, contact Michael Wurzel at the Summit County Open Space & Trails Department at 970-668-4092.