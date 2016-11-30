Summit County dancers perform ‘The Nutcracker Suite’ | SummitDaily.com

Every year, students of the Summit School of Dance and the CO.motion Dancers perform “The Nutcracker Suite” at Warren Station Center for the Arts in River Run at Keystone Resort. Under the direction of owner and instructor Melanie Frey, the troupes perform a fanciful interpretation of the classic tale and the most ageless sounds of Tchaikovsky. Join Clara during her enchanting Christmas Eve dream alongside the Mouse King and the Prince. The popular pieces of the ballet including the famous “Waltz of the Flowers” and “Dance of the Sugarplum Fairy” equate to a fairy tale brought to life complete with little mice and gingerbread soldiers. Guests can catch two community performances, a matinee at 3:30 p.m. and an evening show at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. Tickets are available in advance online at warrenstation.com for $15 for adults, $7 for kids ages 6-12 and $2 for children 5 and under.

The production stars not only local dancers, but residents of all ages who have been rehearsing since September in hopes to inspire local youth and create lifelong memories for attendees. As wintry and wonderful as the holiday season itself, the performers are also adding an entertaining twist to the shows. Each production entails an interactive Holiday Showcase featuring a jingle bell parade and community singers. Performances will be approximately one hour with general admission seating and will include a brief intermission. Advanced tickets are recommended. As with any successful arts organization, continued growth depends on the generosity of others. A large portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Summit School of Dance and the Co. Motion Dancers.