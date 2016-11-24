Summit County Library hosts Book & Bake Sale | SummitDaily.com

The Summit County Friends of the Library will host its annual winter Book & Bake Sale on Friday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Buffalo Mountain and Mount Royal Rooms at the County Commons in Frisco. The proceeds raised from this event fund library programs and events at all three Summit County Library locations.

The winter book sale covers two rooms — one for non-fiction and another room for fiction books.

Stop by to find that perfect book for holiday gift giving. There will be hard cover books, CDs, books on tape and DVDs. The book sale hosts a “Bag of Books” time from 3–5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. Simply fill a bag to the brim with books, CDs, books on cassette tape and DVDs and for one price.

In addition to the reading and listening materials for sale, the Friends of the Library host a bake sale with many treats. Donations of baked goods such as pies, brownies, cookies, cakes and breads are needed. Please list the ingredients such as eggs, flour and nuts which may affect persons with allergies. Drop off time for the baked goods is by 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 or 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1. Helping hands could also assist with take-down and clean-up, starting promptly at 5 p.m. on Saturday after the book sale. If you are available to help, please call the Main Library at (970) 668-5555.

To learn more volunteer opportunities available and how you can help the Summit County Library, please visit the website at http://www.summitcountylibraries.org; “like” on Facebook; follow on Twitter and Pinterest; or simply come by and check with staff at any of our three locations, in Frisco, Breckenridge and Silverthorne.