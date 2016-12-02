Summit County live music calendar, Dec. 2-8 | SummitDaily.com

Music Scene is a series of briefs that runs in the Summit Daily News every Friday, highlighting live music from around the county. If you are a band or venue that would like to have your shows featured in the newspaper, email A&E editor Heather Jarvis at hjarvis@summitdaily.com for more information.

Friday, Dec. 2

Jessica Jones and the New Band; 9:30 p.m.; The Snake River Saloon, Keystone. Jessica Jones is a soul singer with roots in jazz, funk, blues, R&B, rock and hip-hop. She has quickly built a name for herself as a poignant improvisational singer keeping audiences on their toes with off-the-cuff lyrics and soulful, wailing vocals. No cover with dinner.

Lee Rogers and his Texas Blues Band; 9 p.m.; The Goat Tavern, Keystone. This band fuses rock ’n’ roll with blues, led by Austin, Texas, guitarist and vocalist Rogers, whose high-powered blend of original writing mixed with covers from their biggest heroes and musical influences creates a soulful energy. $5.

Mark Schlaefer; 5–10 p.m.; Blue River Bistro, Breckenridge. Delta blues. Free.

The Swing Crew; 3 p.m.; The Last Lift Bar, Keystone Resort.

Saturday, Dec. 3

Dead Zone (Grateful Dead Tribute); 9 p.m.; The Goat Tavern, Keystone. Colorado-based Grateful Dead tribute featuring members of Shakedown Street, Dark Star Orchestra and Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead review. $5.

Jerry Weiss Duo; 5–10 p.m.; Blue River Bistro, Breckenridge. Instrumental jazz. Free.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Jeff Austin Band formerly of Yonder Mountain String Band; 9 p.m.; The Barkley Ballroom, Frisco. After almost 20 years of live creation and endless joy seeking, Jeff has returned to the scene with a newfound sense of passion. Sharing the stage each night with a band of like-minded adventurers he attacks each performance with a fire and desire to move and shake everyone in sight. $10.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Live Karaoke Kings; 9 p.m.; Motherloaded Tavern, Breckenridge. Choose from a catalog of over 50 songs and sing karaoke with a live band as backup. Free.

Randall McKinnon; 4:30-6:30 p.m.; Next Page Books & Nosh, Frisco. Local musician plays Living Room Concert. Free.