Summit County live music calendar, Nov. 11–17 | SummitDaily.com

Friday, Nov. 11

Hollywood Farmers; Napper Tandy’s, Breckenridge. Hollywood Farmers is an art collective comprised of Steve and Oriole, two boys in perpetual motion. Their unique, multi-medium experience sets them apart from other entertainers of the time.

John Truscelli Band; 9:30 p.m.; The Snake River Saloon, Keystone. Americana singer/songwriter John Truscelli’s unique and soulful voice along with the band’s eclectic instrumentation crosses all genres of music. No cover with dinner.

Mark Schlaefer; 5–10 p.m.; Blue River Bistro, Breckenridge. Delta blues. Free.

White Fudge; 9 p.m., The Barkley Ballroom, Frisco. White Fudge was started in February 2006 by Josh Martinez, Jerry Cass and Brad Icenhour. The three-piece decided to test the product on the road for the next few years. Free.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Cabinet; Horseshoes & Hand Grenades; 9 p.m.; The Barkley Ballroom, Frisco. Cabinet is a band with roots firmly planted in the Appalachian tradition. They wear their influences like badges, honoring the canon of roots, bluegrass, country and folk, weaving these sounds into a patchwork Americana quilt.

While strongly rooted in bluegrass, old-time and folk music, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades produces a sound that draws on the vaults of music collectively and individually enjoyed throughout the course of their lives thus far. $10.

Jerry Weiss Duo; 5–10 p.m.; Blue River Bistro, Breckenridge. Instrumental jazz. Free.

Michael Hornbuckle Blues Band; 9 p.m.; The Goat Tavern, Keystone. Michael Hornbuckle has been bringing blues and rock music to people for 18 years. Homegrown in the Mile High City, as was his father, legendary bluesman Bobby Hornbuckle who had Michael backing him on drums at 13. $5.

Zuma Road; 9:30 p.m.; The Snake River Saloon, Keystone. Formed in Autumn of 2015, the five-piece groove, soul, rock group, Zuma Road, draws from a wide range of musical influences to sonically provide the same sort of adventure as a trip through the mountainsides.

Wednesday, Nov. 16

Live Karaoke Kings; 9 p.m.; Motherloaded Tavern, Breckenridge. Choose from a catalog of over 50 songs and sing karaoke with a live band as backup. Free.

Randall McKinnon; 4:30-6:30 p.m.; Next Page Books & Nosh, Frisco. Local musician plays Living Room Concert. Free.