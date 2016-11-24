Summit County live music calendar, Nov. 25 to Dec. 1 | SummitDaily.com

Music Scene is a series of briefs that runs in the Summit Daily News every Friday, highlighting live music from around the county. If you are a band or venue that would like to have your shows featured in the newspaper, email A&E editor Heather Jarvis at hjarvis@summitdaily.com for more information.

Friday, Nov. 25

Brian Parton; 5 p.m.; The Motherloaded Tavern, Breckenridge.

Mark Schlaefer; 5–10 p.m.; Blue River Bistro, Breckenridge. Delta blues. Free.

New Family Dog and Daniel Lawrence Walker; 9 p.m.; The Goat Tavern, Keystone. Funk, bluegrass and jazz from Boulder. $5.

The Swing Crew; 3 p.m.; The Last Lift Bar, Keystone Resort.

The Tympos; 9 p.m.; The Barkley Ballroom, Frisco. Born and raised in the mountains of Colorado, the Tympos are a six-piece jam style band blending elements of rock, funk, jazz and reggae to create an intense and emotional live experience. Formed in 2011, in Boulder, Colorado, the members set out to create music with their own unique style.

Saturday, Nov. 26

Jerry Weiss Duo; 5–10 p.m.; Blue River Bistro, Breckenridge. Instrumental jazz. Free.

The Swing Crew; 3 p.m.; The Last Lift Bar, Keystone Resort.

Zuma Road; 9 p.m.; The Goat Tavern, Keystone. $5

Sunday, Nov. 27

Particle with Kung Fu; 9 p.m.; The Barkley Ballroom, Frisco. Particle began its journey in Los Angeles in 2000 as one of the key pioneers of the emerging ‘livetronica’ music scene. The band created a signature sound that combined elements of electronica, funk and rock with a heavy emphasis on improvisation and sonic exploration, and their influence can still be felt and heard in many of today’s top touring jam and EDM/funk bands. Proud to be firmly installed in the new-funk movement, Kung Fu is quickly popularizing their unique sonic contribution, blurring the line between intense electro-fusion, and blistering dance arrangements. Making fusion music “cool” again, the band draws on influences such as early Headhunters and Weather Report, and merges those ideas with a contemporary EDM informed sensibility.

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Frisco Funk Collective; 9 p.m.; The Barkley Ballroom, Frisco. Expect styles ranging from Lettuce and Daft Punk to Weather Report, Herbie and The Meters. Free.

Live Karaoke Kings; 9 p.m.; Motherloaded Tavern, Breckenridge. Choose from a catalog of over 50 songs and sing karaoke with a live band as backup. Free.

Randall McKinnon; 4:30-6:30 p.m.; Next Page Books & Nosh, Frisco. Local musician plays Living Room Concert. Free.