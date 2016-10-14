Summit County live music calendar; Oct. 14-20 | SummitDaily.com

Music Scene is a series of briefs that runs in the Summit Daily News every Friday, highlighting live music from around the county. If you are a band or venue that would like to have your shows featured in the newspaper, email A&E editor Heather Jarvis at hjarvis@summitdaily.com for more information.

Friday, Oct. 14

Keith Synnestvedt; noon to 4 p.m.; Foote’s Rest, Frisco. Singer/songwriter. Free.

Mark Schlaefer; 5–10 p.m.; Blue River Bistro, Breckenridge. Delta blues. Free.

Michael Hornbuckle Band; 9:30 p.m.; The Snake River Saloon, Keystone. Rock and blues. No cover with dinner.

The Workshy; 10 p.m.; The Brown Hotel, Breckenridge. High-Energy six-piece funk band performing an infectious blend of music. Free.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Jerry Weiss Duo; 5–10 p.m.; Blue River Bistro, Breckenridge. Instrumental jazz. Free.

Michael Hornbuckle Band; 9:30 p.m.; The Snake River Saloon, Keystone. Rock and blues. No cover with dinner.

Wish You Were Pink; 10 p.m.; Pink Floyd tribute band. Free.

Sunday, Oct. 16

Afroman; 9 p.m.; The Barkley Ballroom, Frisco. Afroman, is an American rapper who came to prominence with his singles “Because I Got High” and “Crazy Rap.” $10-$15.

Wednesday, Oct. 9

Live Karaoke Kings; 9 p.m.; Motherloaded Tavern, Breckenridge. Choose from a catalog of over 50 songs and sing karaoke with a live band as backup. Free.

Randall McKinnon; 4:30-6:30 p.m.; Next Page Books & Nosh, Frisco. Local musician plays Living Room Concert. Free.