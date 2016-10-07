Summit County live music calendar, Oct. 7-13 | SummitDaily.com

Music Scene is a series of briefs that runs in the Summit Daily News every Friday, highlighting live music from around the county. If you are a band or venue that would like to have your shows featured in the newspaper, email A&E editor Heather Jarvis at hjarvis@summitdaily.com for more information.

Friday, Sept. 30

Flash Mountain Flood; 10 p.m.; The Brown Hotel, Breckenridge. Rock ’n’ roll jam band from Boulder. For fans of The Grateful Dead, The Allman Brothers Band, Widespread Panic and more. Free

John Truscelli Band; 9:30 p.m.; The Snake River Saloon, Keystone. Americana singer/songwriter John Truscelli’s unique and soulful voice along with the band’s eclectic instrumentation crosses all genres of music. No cover with dinner.

Keith Synnestvedt; noon to 4 p.m.; Foote’s Rest, Frisco. Singer/songwriter. Free.

Mark Schlaefer; 5–10 p.m.; Blue River Bistro, Breckenridge. Delta blues. Free.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Amoramora; 9:30 p.m.; The Brown Hotel, Breckenridge. Hailing from Boulder, Amoramora specializes in making you shake your groove thing and bringing the cosmic funk. Free.

Candy’s River House; 9:30 p.m.; The Snake River Saloon, Keystone. Candy’s River House has shared the stage with the likes of Tinsley Ellis, John Németh, Indigenous, Lukas Nelson, Kyle Gass Band, Shook Twins, Walter Parks, Eric McFadden, Jared James Nichols and are the proud winners of Album of the Year and Best Rock Band and were runner up for Band of the Year and Best Blues Band in the 2016 Best of Utah Music Awards.

Jerry Weiss Duo; 5–10 p.m.; Blue River Bistro, Breckenridge. Instrumental jazz. Free.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Live Karaoke Kings; 9 p.m.; Motherloaded Tavern, Breckenridge. Choose from a catalog of over 50 songs and sing karaoke with a live band as backup. Free.

Randall McKinnon; 4:30-6:30 p.m.; Next Page Books & Nosh, Frisco. Local musician plays Living Room Concert. Free.