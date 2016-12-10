Summit County photos: Storytime at the library | SummitDaily.com

Summit County photos: Storytime at the library
December 10, 2016
The Summit County South Branch Library hosted a special Storytime Talent Show this week in Breckenridge. The South Branch library offers children’s Storytime with books, songs and more every Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 11 a.m. in the Hopefull/Discovery Room downstairs.
