 Summit County photos: Storytime at the library | SummitDaily.com

Summit County photos: Storytime at the library

The Summit County South Branch Library hosted a special Storytime Talent Show this week in Breckenridge. The South Branch library offers children’s Storytime with books, songs and more every Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 11 a.m. in the Hopefull/Discovery Room downstairs.