Summit County’s live music calendar | SummitDaily.com

Friday, Feb. 10

Swing Crew

3-7 p.m., The Last Lift, 1200 County Road. 8, Keystone. An interactive, fun acoustic aprés ski concert. No cover.

T&J

5-8 p.m., The Motherloaded Tavern, 103 S. Main St., Breckenridge. T&J is a live acoustic world pop duo driven by Jose’s power vocals and Tony’s guitar and percussive style. No cover.

Trading Fours

6 p.m., Silverheels Bar and Grill, 601 Main St., Frisco. Featuring Summit’s Sean O’Connor on saxophone, Trading Fours plays jazz standards and classic favorites. No cover.

Blue Monkey 22

7-10 p.m., The Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge. Blue Monkey 22 is Breckenridge Resort’s ski patrol band. Pass holders are given two free drink tickets.

A-Mac DZ

9 p.m., The Barkley Ballroom, 610 Main St., Frisco. Denver-based A-Mac DZ is a seven-piece band that has defined the art of fusing progressive acoustic rock with hip-hop, reggae and folk. No cover.

Dead Zone

10 p.m., The Goat Tavern, 22954 U.S. Highway 6, Keystone. Colorado-based Grateful Dead tribute featuring members of Shakedown Street, Dark Star Orchestra and Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead review. $5.

Brian Hornbuckle Band

9:30 p.m., The Snake River Saloon, 22954 U.S. Highway 6, Keystone. Brian Hornbuckle is a third-generation musician whose roots lie heavily in the blues. No cover with dinner.

Wake Up & Live

10 p.m., The Historic Brown Hotel, 206 N. Ridge St., Breckenridge. Pushing the boundaries of a typical tribute band, Wake Up & Live takes the music of Bob Marley into uncharted improvisational moments to create a unique and powerful twist on the Marley catalog. No cover.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Swing Crew

3-7 p.m., The Last Lift, 1200 County Road. 8, Keystone. An interactive, fun acoustic aprés ski concert. No cover.

Evergreen Grass Band

9 p.m., The Barkley Ballroom, 610 Main St., Frisco. A nontraditional bluegrass band that plays high-energy, unique Americana music. No cover.

Polytoxic

10 p.m., The Goat Tavern, 22954 U.S. Highway 6, Keystone. Denver jam band Polytoxic performs a tribute to rock legends Van Halen. $7 in advance and $10 at the door.

Pandasaywhat & Friends

10 p.m. The Historic Brown Hotel, 206 N. Ridge St., Breckenridge. Pandasaywhat produces eccentric funky melodies and wobble bass lines with hip-hop rhythms. No cover.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Living Room Concert Series

4:30 p.m., Next Page Books and Nosh, 409 Main St., Frisco. Local musician Randall McKinnon will perform live music.

Bluegrass Picking Night

7:30 p.m., Prosit, 313 Main St., Frisco. Experienced and beginner bluegrass musicians are invited to bring their instruments and play in a group setting.

Live Band Karaoke

9:30 p.m., The Motherloaded Tavern, 103 S. Main St., Breckenridge. Live Karaoke Kings are your backing band with over 70 songs in their catalog. No cover.

Psychodillo

9 p.m., The Barkley Ballroom, 610 Main St., Frisco. Self-described as a musical gumbo, Psychodillo combines bluegrass, rock, folk, blues and psychedelia. No cover.

Thursday, Feb. 16

Tenth Mountain Division

10 p.m. The Historic Brown Hotel, 206 N. Ridge St., Breckenridge. Tenth Mountain Division revives the soul, spirit and eclectic intersection of classic rock influences. No cover.

Break Science

9 p.m., The Barkley Ballroom, 610 Main St., Frisco. Merging their production styles seamlessly, the Break Science duo creates a refreshingly original take on electronic music with a hip-hop heritage. Tickets are $12-15.