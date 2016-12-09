Summit County’s live music calendar, Dec. 9–15 | SummitDaily.com

Music Scene is a series of briefs that runs in the Summit Daily News every Friday, highlighting live music from around the county. If you are a band or venue that would like to have your shows featured in the newspaper, email A&E editor Heather Jarvis at hjarvis@summitdaily.com for more information.

Friday, Dec. 9

Frisco Funk Collective; 9 p.m.; The Goat Tavern, Keystone. Frisco Funk includes horn-heavy jazz and funk performed by local musicians. $5.

Mark Schlaefer; 5–10 p.m.; Blue River Bistro, Breckenridge. Delta blues. Free.

Roosevelt Collier’s Colorado Get Down feat. Members of The Motet; 9 p.m., The Barkley Ballroom, Frisco. Soft-spoken by nature, south Florida-bred Roosevelt Collier does his hollering on the sacred steel guitar. Brought up in the tradition of the House of God Church, Roosevelt built his reputation alongside his uncles and cousins in The Lee Boys, known for their spirited, soul-shaking live performances. $4-$10.

Woodshed Red; 9:30 p.m.; The Snake River Saloon, Keystone. Comprised of guitar, fiddle, stand-up bass and drums from varying musical backgrounds; the group came together in 2013 and began covering a huge variety of genres. Inspired by bluegrass, blues, funk and rock and many eras of music, the band members have incorporated their individual styles to create their own unique sound. The instrumentation of Woodshed Red generates an upbeat positive grassy sound, intertwined with funky, untamed improvisation. No cover with dinner.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Jerry Weiss Duo; 5–10 p.m.; Blue River Bistro, Breckenridge. Instrumental jazz. Free.

John Truscelli Band; 9 p.m.; The Goat Tavern, Keystone. Americana singer/songwriter John Truscelli’s unique and soulful voice along with the band’s eclectic instrumentation crosses all genres of music. $5

Roosevelt Collier’s Shake Down: Funkin’ Up The Dead; 9 p.m., The Barkley Ballroom, Frisco. Roosevelt Collier and Friends playing funky renditions of Grateful Dead classics. $4-$10.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

40oz To Freedom; 9 p.m., The Barkley Ballroom, Frisco. Flashback in time to the best hits Sublime ever dished out for the world to consume. 40oz to Freedom slays those tunes we know so well. They won the 2010 San Diego Music Award for Best Tribute and has toured the entire US and Canada for over six years, developing one of the largest tribute band followings in the world. Free.

Live Karaoke Kings; 9 p.m.; Motherloaded Tavern, Breckenridge. Choose from a catalog of over 50 songs and sing karaoke with a live band as backup. Free.

Randall McKinnon; 4:30-6:30 p.m.; Next Page Books & Nosh, Frisco. Local musician plays Living Room Concert. Free.

Whiskey Autumn; 10 p.m.; The Brown Hotel; Breckenridge. Whiskey Autumn is an indie pop rock band from Boulder, Colorado. Free.