Summit Daily News announces the 2017 Best Of Summit awards (photos, video)
October 27, 2017
More than 275 Summit County business owners and community members attended the Summit Daily News’ Best of Summit event Thursday, Oct. 26 at the Silverthorne Pavilion. For complete results, turn to the Best of Summit special publication in the Friday, Oct. 27 paper, or stop by our office at 331 W. Main St. in Frisco to pick up a copy.
WATCH: The video from the 2017 Best of Summit awards presentation:
