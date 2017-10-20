 Summit Daily reader photos: Is it summer, winter or fall? Either way, we’ll take it. | SummitDaily.com

Summit Daily reader photos: Is it summer, winter or fall? Either way, we’ll take it.

Is it fall, or winter? Whatever season it is, we'll take it. The Summit County High Country is experiencing an indian summer and it's gorgeous. To possibly see your photos in print or online, submit entries to share@summitdaily.com.

