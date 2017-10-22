Summit High girls rugby team puts on annual Air Band performance

Members of the Summit girls rugby team got down Friday night during the school's "Air Band" event after the Tigers' homecoming football game at Summit High School. Principal Drew Adkins said Air Band is one of the school's biggest events of the year, in which the students form groups and put together short, comedic videos that lead into their on-stage, lip-syncing performances, complete with themes, choreographed dance moves and a lot of laughs. Even the teachers at SHS got in on the action with a video and dance performance of their own.