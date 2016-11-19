Summit High School Drama Department presents “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” | SummitDaily.com

The Summit High School (SHS) Drama Department begins its 2016-17 school year with a weekend of performances featuring 34 student actors and more than a dozen student technicians.

Shakespeare’s popular comedy, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” portrays the adventures of four young lovers, a group of amateur actors, a tribe of woodland fairies, and a duke and duchess on their wedding eve on one fated midsummer’s night. When a pair of young lovers flees the strict Athenian laws that prevent them from getting married, their adventures lead them into a power struggle between the king and queen of the fairy world.

Senior Claire Davidson, who plays Hermia, said this show is particularly special.

“We are taking a Shakespeare comedy that everyone knows and putting our own spin on a classic,” said Davidson, in a statement. “The audience can expect engaging scenes with antics that reflect ridiculous situations that are still entertaining.”

Stage manager Sarah Day, who is a junior, said the show has been challenging for students as they have had to balance other priorities with school and sports.

“I think the most rewarding part is seeing their hard work pay off,” Day said.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” features the talents of freshman, sophomore, junior and senior SHS drama department acting and technical students. This classic comedy explores themes of authority and autonomy, transformation and magic, and the pursuits and consequences of romantic love. Producing this fall production is SHS performing arts teacher Scott Porter.

Tickets for “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” are available through SHS in advance or at the door. Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults. Performance dates and times are Saturday, Nov. 19, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 20, at 2 p.m. Running time is approximately 1 hour, 50 minutes including a 15 minute intermission. All performances take place at the SHS Auditorium, 150 School Road, Frisco.