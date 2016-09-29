Summit Music and Arts announces 2016-17 concert season | SummitDaily.com

Summit Music and Arts (SMA) will present new talent for its 2016-17 concert season, as well as its well-established chamber music performances. SMA continues its quest to provide a platform for Colorado-based professional artists while introducing new genres like “pop baroque fusion” and “gypsy jazz” into the season.

“We are listening to our audiences who have expressed a need for diversity in programming by introducing several new genres, yet staying faithful to our chamber music audiences,” said Len Rhodes in a statement, artistic director and artist in residence. Rhodes will perform in three of the seven concerts this year.

Students receive free admission to SMA concerts, exposing them to high-quality professional musicians and musical experiences. SMA’s local artist exhibits at concerts have been a success as SMA strives to “open the hearts and minds” of people of all ages in the community through music and art. Season subscriptions are available (look under “donate” — Musicians Circle) as well as individual tickets at www.summitmusicandarts.org or call (970) 389-5788.

CONCERTS

Friday, Oct. 14, The Songs

of Johnny Mercer

“From Blue River to Moon River” lyricist, songwriter Johnny Mercer was nominated for 19 Academy Awards and won four Best Original Song Oscars for “Days of Wine and Roses” (shared with Henry Mancini), “Moon River” (shared with Henry Mancini), “Here Comes the Groom” (shared with Hoagy Carmichael) and “The Harvey Girls” (shared with Harry Warren). This brand-new show features Rhodes at the piano with local actress/singer Kelly Renoux, and singer/storyteller Jerry Brown. Lake Dillon Theatre, Silverthorne. Tickets: $20 in advance/ $25 at the door.

Thursday, Oct. 27,

Spinphony “Electric

String Quartet” &

Costume Party

Spinphony is a cutting-edge ‘pop baroque’ fusion group consisting of four female virtuosic string players with added DJ percussion. Founder and violinist Brett Omara writes arrangements blending well-known classical pieces and pop hits to create a unique high-energy performance that appeals to all generations. By combining both complex classical pieces and great pop hits with added elements including choreography and lights, the Spinphony show is revolutionizing the world of string music. In partnership with the town of Silverthorne. 7 p.m.; Silverthorne Pavilion. Tickets: $25 in advance/ $30 at the door.

Saturday, Nov. 12,

Jason Anick & Rhythm

Future performing

“Gypsy Jazz”

Led by world-renowned violinist Jason Anick and guitarist Olli Soikkeli with Max O’Rourke on second guitar and Greg Loughman on bass, the Rhythm Future quartet perform dynamic and lyrical arrangements of both gypsy jazz standards and original compositions that draw upon diverse international rhythms and musical idioms. 7 p.m.; Private Silverthorne home. Tickets: $40.

Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017,

A New Year Celebration

Concert performing

“Music for the Season”

Following in the tradition of the Vienna Philharmonic New Year’s Day concert, this annual celebration of favorite seasonal music brings together again the collaboration of the Dercum Center’s artistic director and violinist Chas Wetherbee, and SMA’s artistic director and pianist Rhodes. The program will also feature Summit County local Janet Harriman, harp, and Paul Nagem, flute. Presented by the town of Silverthorne. 7 p.m.; Silverthorne Pavilion. Tickets: $35 in advance/$40 at the door.

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017,

pianist Len Rhodes and

clarinetist Julianne Scott

Summit Music and Arts welcomes back Edmonton Symphony Orchestra’s principal clarinetist Julianne Scott in an afternoon of unique and diverse music for clarinet and piano, specially arranged for this concert by Rhodes. 4 p.m.; Colorado Mountain College Breckenridge. Tickets: $20 in advance/$25 at the door.

Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017,

The Mendelssohn

Piano Trio

Violinist Peter Sirotin, pianist Ya-Ting Chang, and cellist Fiona Thompson are The Mendelssohn Piano Trio. Their extensive repertoire of over 100 works embraces music from all periods of the genre’s history. Ensemble members are superb soloists in their own right, having enjoyed diversified musical careers that transcend international boundaries and range from solo appearances with various orchestras to chamber music collaborations. 4 p.m.; Dillon Community Church. Tickets: $20 in advance/$25 at the door.

Sunday, March 5, 2017,

Violist Matthew Dane and

pianist David Korevaar

Violist Matthew Dane enjoys a career teaching and playing. Living in Boulder, he is a member of the Baroque Chamber Orchestra of Colorado, and also principal violist of the River Oaks Chamber Orchestra. David Korevaar is the Peter and Helen Weil professor of piano at the University of Colorado Boulder. He is a member of the Clavier Trio, currently the ensemble-in-residence at the University of Texas, Dallas. He is a regular participant as performer and teacher at Colorado’s Music in the Mountains summer festival and the Music Center Japan. 4 p.m.; Colorado Mountain College Breckenridge. Tickets: $20 in advance/$25 at the door.

For tickets and further information: www.summitmusicandarts.org or (970) 389-5788.