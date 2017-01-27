Summit Music and Arts hosts concert on Feb. 4 | SummitDaily.com

On Saturday, Feb. 4, Summit Music and Arts welcomes Edmonton Symphony Orchestra’s principal clarinetist Julianne Scott, accompanied by SMA artist-in-residence and pianist Len Rhodes, onto the Colorado Mountain College-Breckenridge Finkel Auditorium stage. This delightful program of engaging favorites will consist of selections primarily from English, French and American composers. Much of the repertoire has been specially arranged for this concert by Len Rhodes. The program includes music by composers Ralph Vaughan Williams, Edward Elgar, Peter Warlock, Paul Harvey, Astor Piazzolla, Claude Debussy, Maurice Ravel, John Williams and George Gershwin.

Born in Calgary, Scott has performed and studied in both the United States and Canada. She is currently the principal clarinetist of the Edmonton Symphony, and from 2007-09 Scott was the principal clarinetist with the Colorado Springs Philharmonic. She attained her bachelor’s of music in clarinet performance from the University of Toronto, where she was as a student of Joaquin Valdepenas. Scott also studied with Yehuda Gilad at the University of Southern California, where she received her master’s degree. She has appeared as a soloist with the Colorado Springs Philharmonic, Alberta Baroque Ensemble and the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra. She has spent summers participating in a variety of festivals including the Aurora Chamber Music Festival, Sunflower Music Festival, Aspen Music Festival, the Spoleto Festival and the Music Academy of the West. Scott currently resides in Edmonton where she is on the clarinet faculty at the University of Alberta, and is a Rico Performing Artist.

Len Rhodes’ career includes music director, arranger, composer, pianist, organist and teacher. He is currently signed as a recording artist with Burning Girl Records (UK). Rhodes is continually in demand as an arranger and composer; and was recently granted worldwide arrangement rights creating a piano solo of Vaughan William’s choral work “Reconciliation.” He also recently arranged MacArthur Park for Piano Quintet, in a new transcription of Jimmy Webb’s ever-popular masterpiece. This is published by Universal-Polygram International Publishing Inc. by permission of the Hal Leonard Corporation for North America and Music Sales Limited (London). Rhodes’ Broadway and Las Vegas credits include original musical director and arranger for a night with Janis Joplin (Broadway 2013); and musical director, arranger and pianist in the Las Vegas MGM Grand’s Hollywood Theatre production of Mike Tyson — The Undisputed Truth (April 2012). Compositions, arrangements and commissions include BBC Radio, Trinity College London, Kennedy Center, Stage West and the Virginia Shakespeare Festival. He serves as artistic director and artist-in-residence with Summit Music and Arts. A fellow of the Incorporated Society of Musicians, Rhodes is also a member of ASCAP, the American Guild of Organists and The Royal College of Organists. His arrangements can be found on SheetMusicPlus.com and his website LenRhodesMusic.com; his recordings are available through Amazon, Spotify and iTunes.

Doors will open at 3 p.m. for an Artist Exhibition; and the concert begins at 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at SummitMusicandArts.org or call (970) 389-5788. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door, and students under 18 are free.