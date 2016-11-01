Summit Right Brain: Breckenridge artist presents ‘Untitled,’ a new mixed media exhibit | SummitDaily.com

When Jessica Ream’s parents took her out to Summit County for the first time as a child, she was too young for ski school, so her parents lied about her age to get her into a class. She was hooked on snowsports from then on, and with yearly family ski trips, she dreamed about one day returning to live in the mountains.

Two years ago, Ream was able to do just that. After a graduating from Savannah College of Art and Design, she was working as a special events coordinator at a North Carolina museum when she and her boyfriend decided it was time to make the move.

After a season as an instructor at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, Ream is now working within her degree as a project manager at Iconix Clothing, as well as teaching yoga at a studio in Breckenridge. Her first art show for her abstract work, called “Untitled,” will be on display at Cuppa Joe in Breckenridge throughout November and December. There will be an opening reception Friday, Nov. 4 from 7–10 p.m.

With her work in “Untitled,” Ream said she is less concerned with the viewer understanding what she intended. She’s more interested in the viewer’s experience with the work.

“I don’t see a piece as a failure if someone sees something completely different,” she said.

An artist never knows how someone is going to react to a piece, she said.

She works to give form, or visual representation, to things that aren’t physical, such as emotions, thoughts and memories.

Summit Daily News: What kinds of media do you use?

Jessica Ream: I am a mixed media artist. I will use anything from paper, ink and paint, to fibers, found objects or photography. I am a big collector of found objects.

SDN: How did you first get into art, and what kind of background do you have in the subject?

JR: I first got into art at a very young age. My earliest memories are spending time in my grandma’s sewing room, learning to make basic quilts or painting with her in her studio or building sculptures out of the things she had found. I believe this early introduction to using all sorts of materials to create is the basis for my interest in using different media. When it came time to go to college, the only thing that made sense to me to study was art, so I went to SCAD (Savanah College of Art and Design) for my BFA in painting.

SDN: What inspires you?

JR: Honestly, I am not sure I can nail it down to one thing. Some days it is the light outside, others it is a song or an experience from the day or a walk through the woods. Sometimes it is even a particular discarded object I find that inspires an entire piece.

SDN: What is your work environment like — do you like to work with music, outside, etc.?

JR: My boyfriend and I recently bought a small studio condo and decided to have a lofted bed so that I could us the space under it as my studio. The coziness of the small space is wonderful for working. It is right by the window and gets beautiful light during the daytime. And yes, I almost always have music on, the type of music will change from day to day, piece to piece, but working in silence is very rare for me.

SDN: What are your other hobbies and interests besides your art?

JR: I love practicing and teaching yoga, hiking and camping. I also really enjoy running (in the warmer months that is). Basically anything I can do to be outside. I am also a very avid reader.

SDN: What advice would you give to aspiring artists?

JR: Create as much as you can, even if you think it is terrible. Create without thinking about it too much and without inhibition. Just make marks, take photos, throw paint around, scribble on paper with pen, but whatever you do, just create — and do it often.

Sometimes if I feel blocked, I will just free paint/draw. Just let my mind wander freely and allow my hand to follow. Or journal. Sometimes I find journaling helps channel the thoughts and creative energy.

SDN: How would you like to see your artwork grow/change in the future?

JR: Ultimately I would like to be a full-time studio artist, but other than that, I don’t have a particular path I want my art to move in. Rather I see the growth and change that happens in my work as a path has to been discovered, not predetermined.