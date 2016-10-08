‘The Songs of Johnny Mercer’ presented by Summit Music and Arts on Friday, Oct. 14 | SummitDaily.com

On Friday, Oct. 14, Summit Music and Arts (SMA) will light up the stage at Lake Dillon Theatre in Silverthorne with “The Songs of Johnny Mercer.” Mercer was nominated for 19 Academy Awards and won four Best Original Song Oscars for “Days of Wine and Roses” (shared with Henry Mancini), “Moon River” (shared with Henry Mancini), “Here Comes the Groom” (shared with Hoagy Carmichael) and “The Harvey Girls” (shared with Harry Warren). This brand-new show features Len Rhodes at the piano with actress-singer Kelly Renoux and singer-storyteller Jerry Brown. Doors open at 6 p.m. for an art exhibit, 7 p.m. for the show. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

Kelly Renoux has worked with Summit Music and Arts, Lake Dillon Theatre Company (LDTC) and Backstage Theatre. When not onstage, Renoux is the director of employee experience at Copper Mountain Resort and volunteers with The Summit Foundation and Early Childhood Options.

Rhodes’ career as music director, arranger, composer, pianist, organist, author, teacher and mentor has spanned over 40 years. Rhodes recently finished a run at LDTC as musical director for “Broadway Now and Then,” as well “The Doyle and Debbie Show.” Rhodes is continually in demand as an arranger and composer and was recently granted worldwide arrangement rights for Herbert Howell’s “All My Hope on God Is Founded.” Last year Rhodes arranged “MacArthur Park for Piano Quintet,” a new transcription of Jimmy Webb’s ever-popular masterpiece, published by Universal-Polygram International Publishing Inc. by permission of the Hal Leonard Corporation for North America and Music Sales Limited (London).

Rhodes’ credits include original musical director and arranger for “A Night with Janis Joplin” (Broadway 2013) and musical director, arranger and pianist-keyboardist in the Las Vegas MGM Grand’s Hollywood Theatre production of “Mike Tyson — The Undisputed Truth” (April 2012). His many additional theater credits in the U.S. and U.K. include “Leader of the Pack,” “Beehive” and “The Rocky Horror Show.” Compositions, arrangements and commissions include BBC Radio, Trinity College London, Kennedy Center, Stage West (Canada) and the Virginia Shakespeare Festival. He serves as artistic director and artist in residence with Summit Music and Arts. He is a fellow of the Incorporated Society of Musicians, U.K. Other affiliations include ASCAP and The Royal College of Organists.

Brown has been a professional singer, musician, artist and entertainer for over five decades. Since moving to Colorado Springs in 1972, he has performed at the Pikes Peak Center, the Fine Arts Center and the Garden of the Gods Club. He has recorded at Capital Records with the Air Force Falconaires Band (the Serenade in Blue Series), and with his own group for ABC Paramount. He has released CDs titled “Under Western Skies,” “From the Lochs to the Bays” and “Hymns.” As an actor and director, Brown has had starring roles in “Irma La Douce” for the Dublin Dinner Playhouse and “Camelot” for the Old Town Dinner Playhouse and the Fine Arts Center. He directed “Funny Girl” for the Colorado Springs Music Theatre. He wrote, produced and starred in a one-man play entitled, “An Evening with Henry McAllister,” performed as a benefit for the McAllister House Museum.

SMA offers students free admission to concerts. SMA’s local artist exhibits at concerts have been a great success as SMA strives to “open the hearts and minds” of people of all ages through music and art. Season subscriptions are available (look under DONATE — Musicians Circle) as well as individual tickets at http://www.summitmusicandarts.org or call (970) 389-5788.