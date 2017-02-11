This week in history: E. Eighth Street holdups take $10 | SummitDaily.com

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal 100 years ago, the week of Feb. 12 through Feb. 17.

PUEBLO— Rudolph Bowen, 610 East Tenth Street, was held up on East Eighth Street near the Denver and Rio Grande railway’s suburban depot. The holdups got $10 in money. Bowen was accosted by two masked men, who held a revolver at his breast.

Examining the Jessie Mine

J.W. Steele and wife, of Denver, are expected to return to Denver today after a stay here of several days. Mr. Steele is a mining engineer and an expert in floatation. He has been engaged in making an examination of the Jessie Mine in Gold Run, with a view, it is understood, to determining susceptibility of the ore to treatment by the floatation process.

This well known mine is owned by George Roth of Rochester, N.Y. It has been the object of extensive development under Mr. Roth’s direction at the present time, the largest quantities of low-grade ore are being blocked out with a view to subjecting it to treatment under economic process. Several men are working underground.

German U-boats sink seven steamers Saturday

Four British and three Norwegian steamers were sunk Saturday, London announces. Total number of vessels destroyed since unrestricted U-boat warfare began is said to be 89, of which 21 were neutral ships. During that period, British state, more than 1,100 vessels arrived at or sailed Saturday unharmed from allied ports. One of the ships sunk Saturday had 25 white American muleteers on board.

Pioneer controls gold-bearing land on Gibson Hill

In the Breckenridge District, where zinc and led prices are important, the Pioneer consolidated Mines Company, capitalized at $3 million, controls something like 460 acres on the eastern slope of Gibson Hill, near Breckenridge opened a two-foot-wide streak of high-grade gold-bearing talc ore in a short cross-cut from the old Deadwood tunnel, which the company is renovating.

Roadwork to begin as soon as weather allows

A building is being erected at the foot of the dump of the old Gold Pan pit in which the crusher recently brought by the town will be housed. Material from the dump is to be sent through the crusher and used in improving the streets on which work will commence as soon as the weather permits.

