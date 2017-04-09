This Week in history: How the new state liquor law will operate | SummitDaily.com

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal 100 years ago, the week of April 4 through 10.

Regulations relating to the purchase and use of liquor in Colorado are not entirely clear but before an attempt is made by a Colorado citizen to obtain liquor, it would be well for him to gain some understanding of the new state law which goes into effect April 24, provided it is not vetoed by Governor Bunter.

The law provides, as is generally known that one may receive under the new law, two quarts of whiskey a month or six quarts of wine or 21 quarts of beer, but he cannot divide the order — It must be one kind of liquor only and he cannot send more than one order a month.

Furthermore, no one without a home can have liquor in his possession, according to the interpretation of the law by Deputy District Attorney Bond, of Leadville, is a domicile separate from any other establishment and occupied by a family. The law expressly forbids the possession of liquor in rooming houses, boarding houses, hotels, stores, shops, railroad trains — in fact it cannot be had anywhere excepting in a private home.

To purchase liquor, one must obtain a permit from the county clerk, paying a fee of 25 cents. The permit from the clerk must be sent to the firm from who it is desired to make the purchase of liquor. Unless the permit accompanies the order, the liquor dealer cannot fill it. If the liquor is not delivered in at least 20 days, it may be confiscated by the sheriff.

Pioneer Mill to resume operations

The 25-stamp mill of the Pioneer Consolidated Mines Company is expected to commence operations some time during the coming week. This plant was shut down a few weeks ago, to enable the management to open up the mine and retimber the old workings. This work has progressed far enough at the present time to guarantee a supply of ore to keep the mill running constantly.

The work of the contractors in driving the new tunnel is progressing very rapidly and it is expected this tunnel will soon reach some of the ore it was started out to cut.

Washington mine developing richer ore at depth

Recent development in the mill level tunnel of the Washington mine has disclosed two new shoots of high grade milling ore. The breadth of the tunnel shows a progressive improvement for the last 100 feet and a strong ore shoot with good gold and silver values is indicated.

The winze now being sunk from this tunnel has opened up another body of ore eight feet wide assaying from $15 to $40 per ton. The vein at this level is in massive porphyry and shows every evidence of persistence at depth. A car load of rich lead ore extracted from the incline workings on the Mays vein has just been loaded for shipment to the local sampler. This lot is the best ore yet encountered by the present management. Parts of the shoot have assayed as high as $250 per ton in gold.

Mother and daughter become brides

Briggsdale — Briggsdale's first double wedding was performed in the office of Ira J. Sides, justice of the peace of Greeley, when mother and daughter were married at the same time, with no witnesses but the four contracting parties. Mrs. Nora Nelson was married to Harry B. Hoffman and her daughter, Edna Nelson, became the bride of Fred E. Casten. All are ranchers of the district.

British shatter German line

London — British launched a most tremendous drive of war in vicinity of St. Quentin, driving forward on a front 12 miles long, penetrating German positions to a depth of 3 miles and capturing thousands of prisoners. Famous Vimy Ridge was taken by storm by Canadians.

A violent British attack reported also near Cambral, where they captured the village of Demicourt.

Bennett cables from Berlin that German sentiment is beginning to swerve around in favor of President Wilson and hints that momentous events of advantage to the United States are brewing in Germany.

Herr Scheldemann, leader of the German Socialists, departed on a secret mission, apparently to Russia, in the interest of a separate peace.

Ten British airplanes are missing and 17 German machines were driven down in today's aerial fighting.

Only minor operations were reported from the eastern front.

