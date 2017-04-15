This week in history: Siren’s tone didn’t suit Breckenridge | SummitDaily.com

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal 100 years ago, the week of April 15 through April 21.

The siren whistle, which it was planned would supersede the old fire bell, was installed in the belfry of the firemen's hall Saturday and tried out in the evening. The result was not satisfactory, the penetration qualities of the siren not being such as to win the approbation of the town board.

It was generally conceded that the volume of sound was sufficient, but not of a tone to properly excite those wrapped in somber at the midnight hour. Several trials were made during the week by Marshal Stuard and Tony McDougal, but they could not coax from the siren the tone desired so on Wednesday it was dismantled and packed for return to the manufacturers.

At the special meeting of the town board Wednesday evening, the matter of obtaining another siren of larger capacity was discussed but no definite conclusions were reached. It is probable, however, that another instrument will be offered.

Spirited rivalry for mining claims

There were two earnest bidders in evidence at the administrator's sale of one-third interest in the Cuba, Havana, and Mono lodes, held at the courthouse last Saturday afternoon They were C. R. Hill, of Denver, and B. L. Whatley of this place. The latter was awarded the property on a bid of $4,025. Mr. Hill had stayed in the contest until the offers had reached the sum of $4,000, and then withdrew. We are informed that the appraised value of the one-third interest was $2,000.

Thus did the Frank Brown estate profit by the circumstance that the property was greatly desired by parties built upon mining territory adjoining it. Mr. Hill is the principal owner of the Oro Extension lease and the records that he purchased from Mrs. Eliza Jane Langdon a one-third interest in the claims. He had also negotiated with J. J. Miller for the remaining one-third. Mr. Whatley is interested in the new Wellington-Crescent enterprise, and will undoubtedly convey the claims to this company when the proper time arrives.

Few recruits from here

C. W. Marks of the United States Army recruiting service spent Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in Breckenridge in an effort to encourage enlistment in various departments of the Army. Despite his eagerness to return to Denver with a bunch of prospective soldiers, only three accompanied him.

Tuesday night, Mr. Marks made an interesting talk to the volunteer company when they met for drill purposes at G.A.R. Hall. He emphasized the immediate need of recruits and said that unless volunteers presented themselves in greater numbers within the next few weeks, it is likely that drafting will be resorted to.

He was rather disappointed in having to return with so few recruits. Of the 16,000 men wanted from Colorado and Wyoming, only a few, comparatively, have responded and the Breckenridge District has fallen far short of its quota.

Man charged with stealing gun, pocketbook

Marshal Stuard arrested John Tchumper and M. J. Marvel late yesterday evening on a complaint of Robert Copper, who charges that they took a gun and a pocketbook, the latter containing $5 from his room. The gun, it is said, was found in possession of the accused men. They will be tried at 10 o'clock this morning before Judge Peabody.

Blow restores man's voice

New Castle, Pa. — Mike Liskas has every reason to be grateful to his cousin, John Liskas, and all on account of a terrific blow administered on his chin by the latter while boxing. Mike had been unable to speak for a year and had spent several hundred dollars attempting to regain his voice.

The blow to the chin brought blood to the mouth of Mike and John, the cousin, fearing he had seriously injured Mike, was in the act of going for a doctor when for the first time in a year, Mike spoke, saying: "You have not hurt me. You have helped me regain my voice."

