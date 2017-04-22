This week in history: Snowslides turn passenger train back from Leadville | SummitDaily.com

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal 100 years ago, the week of April 22-28, 1917.

C. & S. passenger train No. 70, Denver to Leadville, encountered two snowslides in Ten Mile Canyon, two and a half miles east of Curtain Thursday evening and was compelled to come back to Breckenridge, bringing passengers who had left here in the afternoon form the west.

The engine went to Bacon where the section crews at that place were picked up and taken to the scene of the slides to exercise their ability as shovelers. The rotary was summoned from Como, and the road was cleared Friday in time to permit the westbound evening train to make its way through to Leadville.

Heavy workload forecast at Mekka

J. W. Hale returned to Breckenridge Monday afternoon after an absence since last fall and immediately began preparations for hydraulic operations on the Mekka High Bars, a tract of placer ground adjoining Breckenridge, which he has successfully worked for the past several seasons.

Since ceasing operations last fall, Mr. Hale has been in California placer regions and other mining sections of the West, none of which can be found offering more inducement than this district.

Mr. Hale is a placer miner of many years' experience and has achieved gratifying success in this county. The Mekka bars will be the scene of energetic work within a short time.

New liquor law signed; restrictions rigid

Denver — The chief provisions of the Horton Liquor Bill, which became a law immediately after being signed by Governor Gunter on April 23 are:

Shipments are limited to two quarts of liquor other than wine or beer, or six quarts of beer a month. The order must be found for one kind of liquor only; that is, it cannot call for part beer and part wine or whisky.

No two persons in the same family may order liquor in one month.

Liquor may not be kept in stores, shops, clubs, roadhouses, railroad cars, places of public resort, hotels, boarding homes or any other place except in the home.

Liquor may be shipped into the state only through railroad companies or express companies.

Wagons, utensils or other property used in transporting liquor in violation of the act may be confiscated.

In order to import liquor, the applicant must make application for a permit in which he swears that he is over 21 years of age, that no member of his family has ordered liquor during the calendar month, and that he desires the liquor for medicinal or other lawful purpose. On payment of a fee of 25 cents the permit is issued.

Cody Memorial Fund gets $6,630

Denver — The Boy Scouts are working in conjunction with the Cody Memorial Association of Denver in raising the fund with which to build a great memorial temple to the memory of Buffalo Bill. Contributions from old friends and admirers of Col. Cody are being daily received at the headquarters. It is calculated that the cost of this great memorial temple will be in the little neighborhood of $225,000. Contributions of $6,630 have been made to this fund.

British bring down 40 German planes

London — The intensely bitter ground fighting of the last three days has been reflected in the air, and The British Royal Flying Corps Tuesday established a new record by bringing down 40 German machines. Fifteen of these were actually seen to crash, while 25 collapsed or fell in spinning nose dives completely out of control.

