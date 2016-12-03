This week in Summit County history: Big increase in business at local post office | SummitDaily.com

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal 100 years ago, the week of Dec. 5–9, 1916.

A remarkable increase in the volume of business handled by the Breckenridge post office is in evidence. December, 1915 was the record-breaking month in the amount of business transacted in the previous history of the office, but the total for the month of November 1916, was nearly double that of December 1915, when the holiday rush swelled business abnormally.

To be exact, in December of last year, the post office recorded a business volume totally $5,900 and in November of the present year, without the holiday business having started, the total business reached $10,245. Every month of 1916 has shown a rapid increase, and a very large increase over the corresponding months of any previous year.

Auditorium for school is being planned

At a meeting of the school board Tuesday evening, plans for the construction of an auditorium adjoining the school building were discussed. Plans drawn by a Denver architect before the board were intently considered, with the result that they will be returned with recommendations for changes.

It is proposed to erect a two-story building conforming in architecture to the present building; the upper story will be used for needed class rooms and the ground-floor will constitute the auditorium to be used for both school and public purposes. There will be a basement in which a gymnasium will be installed, and which will contain rooms for other purposes.

Dance a success

The dance at the Blue Valley hall Thanksgiving was decided success, being well attended. Everyone expressed the hope that there would be another soon.

Youngsters marry and depart for Arizona

Esther Segar and Joan Forrest McClelland were married Tuesday afternoon at the Methodist parsonage, by Rev. W.W. Gilberson at 2:30. An hour afterward, they were aboard the Colorado and Southern, bound for Arizona, in which state they will make their home. Friends of the young people bade them bon voyage at the train and showered them with copious quantities of rice.

Bulls for the herd

C.H. Adams of the Lund ranch down the Blue, returned from Denver Monday, having purchased two yearling Ridgway bulls, which will be added to the Lund herd. The bulls were shipped by special freight, their car being attached to the passenger train Monday.

