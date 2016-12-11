This week in Summit County history: Bootlegging sleuths are busy in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal 100 years ago, the week of Dec. 12–16, 1916.

Although prohibition has been in existence for a year in Colorado, not until within the past few days did Governor Carlson’s distinguished bootlegging squad take cognizance of this particular section of the state, or least they have not until now intimated that there was any traffic in liquor in violation of the prohibition laws of the state.

Several complaints have been made by the sleuths in the past few days and two men are in jail, where they were remanded Wednesday by County Judge Fall before whom they pled not guilty to the charge of bootlegging.

Narrow escape in shaft

Adam Hallander and Albert Ontis narrowly escaped serious injury in the Tonopah shaft Thursday, when 100 feet of steam pipe, which workmen were engaged in removing from the shaft, became loosened in some way and fell to the bottom, where Ontis and Hallander were working. The pipe became disjointed in its fall and one section struck Ontis on the arm, causing painful injuries; another section struck Hallander on the shoulder and on the hand, bruising but not seriously injuring him.

Denver mint may run 24-hour day

Denver—The Denver mint may be forced to operate twenty-four hours a day as a result of the unprecedented demand for coins at this season. The mint is now turning out $50,000 daily, and this money is shipped to all sub-treasury stations in the country. The mint is running sixteen hours each day and is unable to keep up with the demand for money. At present the coins minted in Denver are sent to Boston, New York, Baltimore, Cincinnati and a number of other eastern cities.

Dredge boat

The first dredge-boat for gold built in the West was on the Feather river, near Oroville, in the summer of 1878. It was not a paying investment nor a mechanical success.

Burro transportation

The Mountain Top Mining Company in Ouray county, originators of the underground mill idea, have purchased a burro pack train of seventeen animals to be used in the transportation of concentrates and supplies between the mine and the tram. In this way they propose to keep the tram in operation all winter.

The Breckenridge Heritage Alliance is a nonprofit founded to promote and protect Breckenridge’s unique heritage. The organization offers year-round guided tours and hikes. Go to breckheritage.com or call (970) 453-9767.