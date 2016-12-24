This week in Summit County history: Man beaten with club by indignant young woman in Frisco | SummitDaily.com

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal 100 years ago, the week of Dec. 25-31, 1916.

Declaring that she, her mother and a younger sister had been induced to sell a farm in Wisconsin and come to Frisco by Conrad Henneck, a North Ten Mile miner on the representation that he was a man of much wealth, the owner of a valuable mine and attractive home, a young woman attacked Henneck on the main street of Frisco last week with a club and struck several resounding blows, ending only when her victim fled from her reach.

She punctuated the blows with a withering denunciation, indulging in a vocabulary that was rather scorching and expressive if not elegant.

Mrs. Strouse and her daughters had reached Frisco on the previous day. It is said that she was to have met Henneck in Leadville, where they were to be married, but anxious to see the rustic mountain home and to spring a surprise on the prospective bridegroom, they arrived unannounced. The surprise is said to have been a complete success. Henneck is said to have interested the Wisconsin lady through a matrimonial bureau and to have carried on considerable correspondence with her before she and her daughters decided to come to Frisco.

Three pounds of nuggets in battery of pioneer mill

Superintendent Griffith of the Pioneer Consolidated Company gasped with astonishment last Sunday when in the process of cleaning out one of the batteries at the mill, a great mass of gold nuggets was revealed. There were three pounds of them, and they varied in value from $3 to $10 each.

Nor were the nuggets all — for there were 20 ounces of flue gold in the sand—making in all, a gold value close to $900. On the plates another 20 ounces of the yellow wealth was picked up, all of which would seem to prove that intimation in the Journal that gold would be the result of the mill’s operation, were more or less well founded.

Burned stamps

George W. Ryan and George Wilson, the two yeggmen who blew the safe in the Niwot bank and were captured by Sheriff Buster and deputies at Louisville, have admitted to postoffice inspectors that they burned the 14,000 stamps they took out of the safe. The value of the stamps, according to the report of Cordia Clifford, postmistress, was $292. She deposited them in the bank safe the night of the robbery.

Promises odorless onion

Chicago — The odorless onion will soon be given to the world, according to vaious delegates to the ninth annual convention of the Vegetable Growers’ association of America. “It will be an onion that anyone can eat and still go abroad among one’s friends,” declared a local dealer. “It will be a tearless onion, too. Its popularity will soon reach that of the strawberry and the watermelon.”

Build course for maneuvers on skis

Peter Prestrud and Eyvind Flood who mastered the art of fancy, difficult and spectacular maneuvers on skis in Norway, have completed a course for long jumping near Frisco and have been indulging in this popular old country sport. Mr. Flood believes that an excellent course could be made near Breckenridge and that it would afford novel and beneficial amusement.

