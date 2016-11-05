This week in Summit County history: Woodrow Wilson wins re-election | SummitDaily.com

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal 100 years ago, the week of Nov. 7–11, 1916.

In one of the closest drawn and hardest fought national political battles ever waged in American history, Woodrow Wilson, our greatest American, has been re-elected president.

Republican leaders have been loathe to concede the victory, and until yesterday, determinedly claimed Hughes the winner. However, Wilson has been definitely declared elected, with 209 votes, with the probability of receiving at least five more, when final returns from New Mexico and one or two other states are recorded.

Never in the history of a presidential election in the United States, were returns for the respective candidates so slow in being tabulated and never was an election more evenly drawn. Rumors of intention to contest the results in two or three states were in existence yesterday, as leaders contemplated the close margins on which final estimates were based.

Many unusual features characterized the election Tuesday. In many states party lines were thrown aside and voting proceeded in a manner indicating that American people were beat upon giving the stamp of approval to the policies of President Wilson and indicating their confidence in his ability to continue his guidance of the nation in a way that will assure peace and prosperity.

Summit County enthusiastically sustains Americanism in America

Summit County voters last Tuesday emphatically expressed their approval of Woodrow Wilson and the Democratic party — the party that has stood for America and Americanism. Good old Summit County and the good old state of Colorado were loyal and sincere in their loyalty.

While it was a Democratic day in every respect and Summit County people were imbued with the sole idea of upholding the principles of Democracy, three Republicans were graciously permitted to win their way into office.

Cronin Makes gun play; jail is result

Jack Cronin, a miner, last Saturday night, harboring a grievance against Jack Caroll, drew a gun on the latter during a dispute in which they engaged, and on Monday morning was arrested on the complaint of James Ellery, in whose rooming house the difficulty took place. He was tried Thursday and fined $10 and costs, on payment of which he was liberated.

Unusual promise

Gibson Hill has yieled much lead and zinc ore, and according to expert opinion, will make a big record in profits from this ore in the years to come. The important fact confronting those of the Pioneer Consolidated company is that the lower enrichment will afford the opportunity for a double success in the venture recently put under way. It is pointed out that the large quantities of free milling gold ore constitute a certain source of wealth and that in the event it is exhausted, a new and perhaps greater mineral region will be within reach.

Charles Hillston, pioneer, dies

Charles Hillston, aged 65, a resident of Breckenridge for 25 years, died at the county hospital last Monday morning, death being due to paralysis. He had been in failing health for several years. He is survived by two daughters who live in Denver. He was buried Thursday beside his brother who died several years ago. Internment was made by the Rogers Undertaking company.

