Three local nonprofits participate in the #GivingTuesday movement in Summit | SummitDaily.com

The National Repertory Orchestra (NRO), Summit County Youth (SCY) and the Breckenridge Film Festival (BFF) have joined #GivingTuesday, a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide. Occurring this year on Nov. 29, #GivingTuesday is held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

In 2015, the fourth year of the movement, #GivingTuesday brought together over 45,000 partners in 71 countries and helped raise nearly $117 million online in the U.S. alone. Henry Timms, founder of #GivingTuesday said in a statement, “As we embark on our fifth year of #GivingTuesday, we are encouraged by the early response from partners eager to continue making an impact in this global conversation.”

NATIONAL REPERTORY ORCHESTRA

Passing the love of music onto the next generation is paramount for the NRO. That is why the NRO’s #GivingTuesday goal is to creatively and inspirationally reach more children in 2017 through its annual children’s concert and through kid-specific outreach programs. This #GivingTuesday, help the NRO bridge this gap in Summit County by visiting NROforkids.mydagsite.com.

“As educators, we understand the value of music and its connection to brain development. We’re really fortunate to be able to have such a great program nearby,” said Beth Burke in a statement, teacher at Timberline Learning Center.

The NRO was established in 1960 as a tuition-free, intensive summer music festival. Each winter the NRO visits about 25 different cities to audition around 1,000 musicians from the top colleges, universities and conservatories across the U.S. In the spring, the elite 88 are chosen to attend the NRO that summer. While in Breckenridge they engage in community outreach events. Today, the NRO’s more than 5,000 alumni can be found on stage and behind the scenes at nearly every major orchestra in the country and around the globe. To learn more about the NRO please visit NROmusic.com.

SUMMIT COUNTY YOUTH

SCY is a Breckenridge-based nonprofit that has been serving the students and families of Summit County for over 35 years.

“At SCY, we create an environment where students are inspired to live bigger and love better,” executive director Brian Blacklock said in a statement. “Our mission is to encourage students to live authentically and embrace who they were created to be. We enable students to spread goodness within their family, their community, and their world.”

One of the many ways that SCY accomplishes its mission is through the power of conversation and donuts. Every weekday at 6:45 a.m., groups of SCY students meet with an adult volunteer at Daylight Donuts in Breckenridge.

“We have discovered that living life alongside our students outside of our weekly programs is essential to their personal growth,” Blacklock said. “Our #GivingTuesday goal is aimed at making our breakfasts accessible for more students. We are currently raising funds for a 12-passenger van, which will help us drive students to school following breakfast.”

Visit theSCY.com on #GivingTuesday and help transport students safely.

BRECKENRIDGE FILM FESTIVAL

BFF is one of the country’s longest running film festivals at 36 years and counting.

“We run an annual four-day festival each fall, plus additional year-round activities in the community, schools and with partners,” Janice Kurbjun, executive director, said in a statement. “Our mission is to inspire, educate and entertain our community through the art of filmmaking. The festival crams more than 60 diverse and independent films, free forums, activities and dialogues — into four dynamic days each September.

“What we provide is an awesome opportunity for the community to witness a myriad of topics presented through film, and engage with the filmmakers passionate about making these films. Film helps us understand our hopes, aspirations, dreams and fears. As Roger Ebert said, ‘It helps us to identify with the people who are sharing this journey with us.’”

Even more important than film is the ability to connect with it behind the scenes, with filmmakers. The Festival’s #GivingTuesday campaign supports bringing talented and renowned film industry professionals to the community. In 2016 alone, the festival hosted more than 30 independent filmmakers representing their films, Kurbjun said.

“The costs keep going up but it’s critical we can bring this type of talent to the community to add layers of value for audiences, which include the community, students, families and visitors,” she said. “These are some of the most impactful experiences we can provide.”