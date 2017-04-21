Top Hogs in Summit County: This little piggy went to the library | SummitDaily.com

The stars of the Top Hogs animal trick show, Mudslinger and Digger with their trainer John Vincent, entertained dozens of children this week in three shows set to music, with audience participation and full of laughs at the Summit County Library's three locations in Silverthorne, Breckenridge and Frisco. Top Hogs has been featured on late night shows with David Letterman and Jay Leno, in addition to Animal Planet's "Pet Star Champion," "Diagnosis Murder" with Dick Van Dyke and "America's Got Talent." The shows came in celebration of National Library Week and Children's Book Week and were sponsored by Friends of the Library and the Elaine Gerson Memorial Fund.