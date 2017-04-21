Top Hogs in Summit County: This little piggy went to the library | SummitDaily.com

Top Hogs in Summit County: This little piggy went to the library
April 21, 2017
The stars of the Top Hogs animal trick show, Mudslinger and Digger with their trainer John Vincent, entertained dozens of children this week in three shows set to music, with audience participation and full of laughs at the Summit County Library's three locations in Silverthorne, Breckenridge and Frisco. Top Hogs has been featured on late night shows with David Letterman and Jay Leno, in addition to Animal Planet's "Pet Star Champion," "Diagnosis Murder" with Dick Van Dyke and "America's Got Talent." The shows came in celebration of National Library Week and Children's Book Week and were sponsored by Friends of the Library and the Elaine Gerson Memorial Fund.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Explore Summit
Trending Sitewide
- Summit County police blotter: “God” gets high in Dillon
- In a bid to transform its downtown, Dillon offers up underused lots for development
- County pumps brakes on Lake Hill workforce housing, citing “more homework to do”
- Summit Daily editorial: Hold Colorado’s ski industry accountable on skier deaths, injuries
- Heroin laced with elephant tranquilizer found on scene of Eagle County deaths