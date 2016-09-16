Top tagged #ExploreSummit featured photos | SummitDaily.com

Top tagged #ExploreSummit featured photos
Ryan Summerlin September 16, 2016
The story of Summit County told through the people who love it most — you! Use #ExploreSummit on your photos of friends, adventures and the natural beauty of this place we love on Twitter and Instagram. Photos will appear instantly at www.ExploreSummit.com and here in the Summit Daily every Friday and Saturday.
<p>[scribble data-src=“/event/1464487”]</p>
