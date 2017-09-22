‘Transitions’ art exhibit opens Sunday at Summit County Library

About the artists

• Corky Woodring is a self-taught artist who creates found-object art using meditation and visualization. His work has been inspired through walking, part of his mental health therapy. “Currently, I am trying to find a balance between Mother Earth, Father Sky and the Creator, so I can share what our eyes don’t see and maybe find a new color,” he said.

• Charcoal, pastel and oil painter Cecelia Eidemiller is known as the “fastest draw in the West” for her five-minute portraits. The Breckenridge resident is also a prolific landscape artist, too.

• Photographer Matt Lit’s work is done with a Holga Toy Camera. Both his subject matter, which features the intersection of the past and present and captures moments of change in life, and his use of the Holga, speak to the concept of transition.

• Bill Linfield started with photographic film 40 years ago. His photography displayed in this show will illustrate moments of change in nature throughout Summit County.

• Jeremy “Jerms” Green aims to capture feelings through color. His paintings and wire sculptures are a “glimpse of time through the eyes of a survivor of a traumatic brain injury” he sustained at 16 years old.

• Silverthorne resident Adolph Zimmerman is a painter and bronze sculptor. “I want to capture a moment in time with a sense of humor. I like to see people smile when they view my work,” he said.

• Summit County Detention Center Commander Erik Bourgerie strives to reduce conflict at the jail, and as part of therapy, detention center inmates have created origami cranes inscribed with inspirational quotes and intentions for the past several years.

• Diana “Rocket” Nelson is a seasoned seamstress who thinks of the seasons with a “renewal of spirit and joy, as each changes to its own new beginning.” She quilts in the shapes of Aspen leaves and mountain landscapes.

• Jessica Ream is inspired by an array of materials to create her art. “I am a mixed-media artist,” she said. “I use anything from paper, ink and paint, to fibers and found objects or photography.”

• Sandi Bruns’ preferred medium is watercolor. Her creations reflect what she feels about her subject, and she believes the finished picture should “energize the soul as well as entertain the eye.”

• John Hudnut sculpts eye-catching glass pieces as the owner of The Gather House glassblowing studio in Frisco. He specializes in bold colors and clean, modern design in functional vessels, including lighting, vases and barware.

Source: Summit County Government