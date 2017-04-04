Try 150 brews in one day? Don’t do it, Breckenridge Beer Festival organizers say | SummitDaily.com

Info: Celebrating of 11 years of brews, views and free live music, the Breckenridge Spring Beer Festival will feature two live bands performing on the Breckenridge Grand Vacations main stage and a live, local karaoke band on the Sapporo Karaoke stage, as well as 45 local, regional and national craft breweries and food and retail vendors from around the state. Advance tickets are $30 for unlimited tasting access or $40 if purchased the day of the event. VIP passes are sold out. Only pre-purchased ticket holders may enter the event from noon to 1 p.m. For more info, go to BreckenridgeBeerFestival.com.

Where: Outside at Main Street Station and on the Village at Breckenridge plaza

With 45 local, regional and national craft breweries putting out more than 150 different kinds of beers, anyone who pays the $30-$40 fare for Saturday's 11th annual Breckenridge Spring Beer Festival shouldn't have any problem getting their money's worth.

"There is absolutely no way a single person could taste it all," noted Lee Sims, marketing director for Radiate Live Events over the phone Tuesday. "We've had a few try in years past, and it always ends up ugly… We advise that people pace themselves."

The Breckenridge Spring Beer Festival kicks off at noon Saturday for those who bought their tickets in advance or at 1 p.m. for anyone buying them the day of the event.

While there is no theme this year as there has been in years past, the festival has been moved into a new space and will be the first to showcase the new Village at Breckenridge Plaza and Main Street Station plaza as a combined event space, according to event organizers.

"The Main Street Station is where the event grew, but we outgrew that space so we're moving to Ridge Street," Sims said.

While the location has shifted slightly, the festival will still feature the unlimited beer-tasting, free live music and food and retail vendors that have made it so popular the last 10 years. In addition, it will come with a party-style atmosphere that's guaranteed to bring out some of Summit County's best dressed. Based on ticket sales and past experience, Sims said she expects about 3,000 people to attend this year's Spring Beer Festival, and many of them will be in all kinds of crazy costumes.

"People always show up in costumes," she said. "It doesn't matter if we have a theme or not, people show up in costumes and we encourage it."

Sims emphasized that anyone who pre-purchases tickets can check in early and get their mugs anytime from 4-8 p.m. Friday at Park Avenue Pub. People can also buy tickets during these hours at the pub, and doing this could save them from having to wait in a line Saturday that typically takes anywhere from 30 to 45 minutes to get through.

Sims also said that, while they had eight VIP passes remaining on Tuesday, by the time this story runs those will almost certainly be gone.

She also explained that, because of how their liquor license works, only people who buy tickets will be permitted to taste the beer, including two cider-brewing companies and their gluten-free libations.

"We have people every year who come in and ask," Sims said, noting that much of the festival is free and open to non-ticketholders, but for the beer they "just sell the unlimited tasting."

Festival proceeds will benefit the Samantha Remington Angel Heart Foundation and The Breckenridge Ambassadors. For more information, go to BreckenridgeBeerFestival.com.