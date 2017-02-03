Upcycled artwork: Family of creators sets up for workshops, residency in Breckenridge | SummitDaily.com

Info: Participants will walk away with an original upcycled piece of art using bottle caps, cans, buttons and other recycled materials. Go to http://www.breckcreate.org or http://www.themoorefamilyfolkart.com .

Breckenridge Creative Arts’ newest resident artist, Alan Moore, has proven one man’s junk is another man’s $1,600 masterpiece.

While most of the 42-year-old’s creations — a type of Southern folk art comprised almost entirely of recycled materials — don’t bring in that much, they typically range from $300 to $1,500 depending on the size and detail, he said Friday as he moved into the Tin Shop in the Breckenridge Art District.

Moore’s residency runs through Feb. 19.

The arts group requires its resident artists to be available to the public from 2-6 p.m., Thursday through Sunday at the studio during their residencies, but Moore has set his own elongated hours and promises to be on-site with doors open every day of the week save Wednesdays, often starting at 11 a.m. or noon. During those times, the public is invited to stop by to see what Moore is working on, ask questions and gain an appreciation for his medium.

Additionally, Moore’s added a few slots for adult and children’s art classes. For a complete schedule of his hours, go to TheMoore FamilyFolkArt.com and click on the events tab at the top of the homepage.

“Yeah, I’m opening like three times the amount they’re requiring of me,” he said. “I’m here to hustle, as well as make art, as well as meet people, so I’m hoping to get a lot of exposure while I’m here.”

Over the last decade, Moore’s work has evolved from paintings to nearly paint-less pieces made out of salvaged materials like vintage bottle caps, 100-year-old pianos, rusty metal roofs, river-sunk driftwood, outdated farm equipment and old steel soda cans, just to name a few.

He calls it “upcycling.”

And upcycling has become a family affair for Moore that now includes his five children, ages 5 to 15, with his oldest two, daughters Isabella and Emma, creating and selling their own pieces too.

The girls are scheduled to join their father at the Tin Shop studio Feb. 15-19 and help out — as artists, not gofers — while they’re here.

Most of the family’s pieces aren’t terribly expensive. Some have gone for as cheap as $35, while the most expensive to date hit the $1,600 mark. Additionally, should one of his girls sell a piece, she gets to keep the money, and hopefully, learn a little about “the entrepreneur spirit” along the way, Moore said.

Originally from the Florida panhandle, Moore graduated from the University of Florida and worked as a full-time construction manager in the Sunshine State until the market dried up.

Shortly thereafter, about three-and-a-half years ago, the opportunity presented itself for him and his family to move to Littleton, Colorado. Having experienced two summers in Estes Park, his only thought was, “Let’s do it.”

Moore’s first real commission came at the request of a friend, who was opening a seafood restaurant in Florida and wanted seven big fish for decorations. Moore delivered, and that was when the budding artist “put the paint brushes away.”

Since then, his hobby has turned into a small business, landing his work a national audience in galleries, restaurants and at events in Colorado and Florida.